Sinead O’Connor doesn’t want to associate with white people

Los Angeles, Nov 7 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Sinead O’Connor, who has converted to Islam, has said in a “racist” Twitter rant that she has no interest in associating with white people anymore.

According to hollywoodreporter.com, the Irish singer, who now goes by the name Shuhada Davitt, tweeted: “I’m terribly sorry. What I’m about to say is something so racist I never thought my soul could ever feel it.

“But truly I never wanna spend time with white people again (if that’s what non-muslims are called). Not for one moment, for any reason. They are disgusting.”

In a follow-up tweet, the 51-year-old blasted Twitter for censoring hate speech.

“Interesting to see if Twitter bans this when it allows people like Trump and Milbank spew the satanic filth upon even my country.”

O’Connor, a longtime critic of the Catholic Church, and who infamously ripped up a photo of Pope John Paul II during a “Saturday Night Live” performance in 1992, went on to say that holy books like the Bible werenow “irrelevant”.

“There is no more talk of ancient violence in the Quran as the Tanukh, the Bible or The sodding (Mahabharata). And it’s all equally (irrelevant) to our times,” she wrote, adding the hashtag “#ReignOfWhiteMANover”.

According to Fox News, O’Connor’s comment caused an immediate backlash amongst those that follow her new religion.

“Dear Sister, whoever is ‘teaching’ you about Islam, seems to be trying to lead you astray. Islam has no racial boundaries and racism is an utterly abhorrent trait. The Prophet (pbuh) clearly stated no race is superior or inferior to any other. Please find correct guidance,” one user wrote.

Another user responded: “I am a white Muslim. There is never any excuse for racism, there are good and bad Muslims and non-Muslims everywhere. Instead of concentrating on someone’s colour or religion focus on those that are good and kind and spend time with them, never judge someone on colour or faith.”

–IANS

rb/ksk