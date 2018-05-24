Singapore Airlines to launch longest commercial flight in October

Singapore, May 30 (IANS) Singapore Airlines announced on Wednesday the launch of a non-stop flight between Singapore and New York, the world’s longest commercial flight, in October.

The flight would cover the 16,700 kilometres distance between the two cities in 18 hours and 45 minutes and would operate daily, Efe news reported citing the airline.

“The flights will offer our customers the fastest way to travel between the two cities (…) and will help boost connectivity to and through the Singapore hub,” said Singapore Airlines’ CEO, Goh Choon Phong in a statement.

The inaugural flight to Newark Liberty International Airport would take off on October 11 from the Changi airport in Singapore.

The current record holder is Qatar Airways Flight 921 from Auckland to Doha, covering a distance of 14,200 kilometres in 17 hours and 15 minutes.

–IANS

soni/vm