Singapore Airlines to launch world’s longest non-stop flight

Singapore, April 26 (IANS) Singapore Airlines is set to launch the world’s first non-stop flight with almost 20 hours in the air, by the end of this year, the media reported on Thursday.

Singapore Airlines’ newest plane, the Airbus A350-900ULR — for Ultra Long-Range — will travel on a record-breaking, globe-spanning flight that will connect Singapore to New York, reports CNN,

Earlier, the airline used to fly the gas-guzzling, four-engine A340-500 on the 9,500-mile route, with just 100 business-class seats on board.

The service proved to be inefficient, and Singapore Airlines cancelLed the flights in 2013.

Singapore Airlines is now taking delivery of Airbus’ newest wide-body, the A350-900. It has 21 planes in its fleet, of an order for 67 aircraft.

It has ordered seven of the Ultra Long-Range planes.

On April 23, the plane had its first test flight, an almost five-hour round-trip that launched from the airframer’s assembly plant in Toulouse, France.

The Ultra Long-Range will be able to fly a remarkable 11,160 miles, an increase of more than 1,800 miles over the standard A350. It means that Singapore Airlines will reclaim the crown of running the world’s longest non-stop air route.

Keeping passengers’ comfort in mind, the A350s share Airbus’ design philosophy that makes the aircraft cabin feel more like a room, rather than a long tube.

The plane has high ceilings, sophisticated LED lighting, almost vertical sidewalls and a low noise level.

“The A350 is a clean-sheet design that has been designed for those long-range flights,” Florent Petteni, Airbus’ aircraft interiors marketing director for the A350, told CNN.

The air circulation system on the A350 has also been designed to be quiet and draft-free.

–IANS

ksk