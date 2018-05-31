Singapore designates special area for Trump-Kim summit

Singapore, June 4 (IANS) Singapore on Monday was preparing to demarcate a zone in the heart of the city-state as a special area ahead of the upcoming summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The official newspaper of the Singaporean government published a public order on Sunday announcing the measure, which will be effective between June 10-14 inclusive during the summit between Trump and Kim, Efe news reported.

Several hotels, including Shangri-La, Hilton and Four Seasons, are located in the “special event area”, along with several malls and at least five metro stations.

The authorities were yet to announce the venue for the meeting, scheduled to be held on June 12.

The special area is also expected to host potential meetings between US and North Korean representatives and “any lead-in activities and social events connected with the summit”, according to the order.

The meeting between Trump and Kim will be the first meeting between leaders of the two countries after almost 70 years of hostility that began with the Korean War (1950-53) and 25 years of failed negotiations and tensions over North Korea’s nuclear programme.

After some back-and-forth and even the possible cancellation of the summit by Trump amid disagreements with Pyongyang about an potential model of disarmament, the two countries have confirmed that the historic summit will be held in Singapore as scheduled.

–IANS

soni/vm