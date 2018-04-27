Singapore-Kuala Lumpur air link busiest in world

Singapore, May 4 (IANS) The Singapore-Kuala Lumpur route is the world’s busiest international air link followed by Hong Kong-Taipei, industry report said on Friday.

A total of 30,537 flights were recorded between Singapore-Kuala Lumpur over a 12-month period by February end, the Straits Times quoted industry consultancy OAG as saying.

While the air links between Hong Kong and Taipei and between Singapore and Jakarta had 28,887 flights and 23,704 flights for the same period, respectively, Xinhua news agency reported.

Mayur Patel, OAG’s regional sales director for Japan and the Asia-Pacific, said that 14 of the world’s busiest 20 routes, including eight of the top 10 routes, are between Asian cities.

–IANS

nks/in