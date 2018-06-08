Singapore, N.Korea ministers meet ahead of Kim-Trump summit

Pyongyang, June 8 (IANS) Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan met his North Korean counterpart Ri Yong-ho here to finalise the details of the security measures and protocol of the upcoming US-North Korea summit.

The Ministers on Thursday “exchanged in-depth views on further developing the friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries with a long history and tradition in various fields and on the situation ahead of the summit”, Efe news reported on Friday.

Balakrishnan arrived in the North Korean capital on Thursday for a two-day visit.

The summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump is scheduled for June 12 in Singapore.

It is expected that Balakrishnan will also meet North Korea’s ceremonial head of state Kim Yong-nam.

The countries are finalising the preparations for the historic meeting after it was earlier cancelled due to disagreements between the US and North Korea regarding the Pyongyang regime’s possible denuclearisation.

Diplomatic efforts managed to revive the summit.

The June 12 meeting will be the first time that leaders of North Korea and the US have met face-to-face after almost 70 years of confrontation following the 1950-53 Korean War and 25 years of failed negotiations over North Korea’s nuclear development programme.

–IANS

and/ksk