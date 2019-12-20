Singapore South Asian film festival back with 4th edition

Mumbai, Jan 7 (IANS) The Singapore South Asian International Film Festival (SAIFF) is all set to come up with its fourth edition, which will take place from September 25 to October 3.

Not only this, the third edition of the South Asian Film Market (SAFM) is also scheduled to happen on September 26 and September 27 in Singapore.

SAFM is a premiere platform for bringing film makers and investors together for transparent and credible partnerships. It includes all aspects of film related business activities including production, financing and distribution. The upcoming edition aims to bring 10 curated projects for producers and investors. A panel of acclaimed film experts will critically evaluate filmmakers and their work to mentor, guide and recommend them.

Talking about the festival, Srinivasan Narayanan- Festival Director of Sg.SAIFF said: “Catering to a whole new market with its own dynamics and being associated with the works of phenomenal directors from across South Asia since this early a stage has been and will continue to be something that I really look forward to be doing. I am truly excited to see what this edition of Sg. SAIFF holds for the directors and the investors alike.”

The submissions of projects for the fourth edition of Sg.SAIFF begins on January 26 and ends on May 30, 2020 and the third edition of the film market begins on January 6 and ends on April 30, 2020.

