Singapore’s Presidential election to be held in September

Singapore, Feb 6 (IANS) Singapore’s Presidential election will be held in September, Minister in Prime Minister’s Office Chan Chun Sing announced on Monday.

During the second reading of Presidential Elections (Amendment) Bill, the minister outlined a series of amendments made to improve election procedures, Xinhua news agency reported.

Chan announced the next presidential election, which has been reserved for Malay candidates, will be held in September rather than in August.

The President of Singapore is directly elected by popular vote. Potential candidates for office have to fulfil stringent qualifications set out in the constitution.

