Singer Jil Janus commits suicide

New York, Aug 17 (IANS) Jil Janus, lead vocalist of rock band Huntress, took her own life after battling with mental illness for a long time. She was 43.

Janus killed herself outside Portland, Oregon, on Tuesday, her relatives and bandmates said in a statement released through publicist Alexandra Greenberg, reports The New York Times.

Blake Meahl, the founding member of Huntress, made a Facebook post about the singer’s suicide on Thursday.

He wrote: “I hope you have found the peace that you couldn’t find on this planet.”

Starting her career at a young age, Janus was co-composer and creator of an upcoming rock opera with Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s Angus Clark and had a decade-long career as NYC DJ Penelope Tuesdae.

Janus had been open about her struggles with mental illness, and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder when she was 20.

She had also been an advocate for mental health and encouraged fans who were suffering to seek help. Her struggles with bipolar disorder nearly brought an end to the band in 2018, but they returned for another album and more tours.

–IANS

sim/rb/bg