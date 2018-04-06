Singer Kabul attempts contemporary form of ghazal

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Singer Kabul, who has released his latest track “Woahi aable” in collaboration with T-Series, says the single is meant to be a contemporary form of a ghazal.

“Woahi aable” is a modern creative expression of a ghazal written by Urdu poet Fana Nizami Kanpur years ago, read a statement.

“This song is my personal favourite. The lyrics are very meaningful, and I guess we all can relate to it at some point of our lives. It has been beautifully composed by Fateh Bhai. The idea was to create a contemporary form of ghazal without loosing its soul and the deep essence,” said Kabul.

Having worked with musicians like Shankar Mahadevan, Shafqat Amanat Ali, Wadali Brothers and Shubha Mudgal, Kabul is also known for his collaborations like “Yaara” with musician Ryan Beifus and has lent his voice for the Unicef anthem “Educate the girl child”.

