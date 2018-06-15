Singer Nakash Aziz to release debut single ‘Heeriye’

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Bollywood playback singer Nakash Aziz is coming up with his first-ever single titled “Heeriye”, which he has also composed.

The singer will also appear in the music video of “Heeriye”.

Talking about the song, Nakash said in a statement: “The concept of this music video was in my mind from the last couple of years and I am glad that now everything has fallen into place perfectly. Sarim has penned such beautiful lines, my music just went with the flow.”

“The single will be released on June 22 on Indie Music Label’s YouTube channel and will be distributed by Sony Music,” he added. The video is directed by Rohit Shukre.

Nakash is known for some of the superhit songs like “Saree Ke Fall Sa”, “Dhating Naach”, “Selfie Le Le Re”, “Afghan Jalebi”, “Jabra Fan” among many others.

–IANS

aru/vd