Singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad announces world tour

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad will end this year with a world tour. From October to December, Prateek will play 30 shows across three continents and travel to cities in the US, Canada, France, Germany, Spain, India and more.

As for Indian cities, he will perform in Hyderabad, Surat, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Delhi and more.

“I’ve already got to tour and play to fans in so many parts of the world. Excited to get on the road again,” said Prateek.

The world tour will take him back to North America where he will be performing nine shows across Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Boston, Minneapolis, Chicago, Washington in the US and Toronto in Canada.

Prateek will also return to London, and travel for his first-ever shows in Birmingham and Manchester.

The tour will see the “Tune kaha” songwriter make his debut in cities like Paris, Antwerp, Madrid and Barcelona. Shows in Berlin, Cologne and Amsterdam round up his seven-city Europe tour.

