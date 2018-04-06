Single women may get greater priority in adoption

New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) Single women above 40 are likely to get greater precedence in the process of adopting a child.

According to the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA), the rules of adoption for the single women are being reviewed and will soon be announced.

“Adoption is a long process because it requires lots of legal procedures to be followed. So, with a view to ensure that women do not have to wait longer after 40, we are planning to introduce more benefits for the single mothers,” an official told IANS.

Currently, single women are granted six months’ priority compared to couples who apply through CARA for adoption.

CARA is the statutory body under the Ministry of Women and Child Development which functions as the nodal body for adoption of Indian children and is mandated to monitor and regulate in-country and inter-country adoptions.

According to the nodal body, till last year, 412 single women had registered with the CARA. Of this, 75 single women adopted a child in 2015. The number increased to 93 in 2016.

The WCD Ministry is also considering to fast-track the child adoption process by shifting the legal procedures from the family court to the district administration.

–IANS

som/nir/vm