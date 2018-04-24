Sino-Indian trade volume jumps 15.4% in Q1

Beijing, April 26 (IANS) China’s trade with India saw robust growth in the first quarter, with bilateral trade hitting $22.1 billion, up 15.4 per cent year-on-year, official data showed on Thursday.

The growth continued from the upward momentum seen last year, when bilateral trade reached a record high of $84.4 billion, up 20.3 per cent from the previous year, according to Gao Feng, the Commerce Ministry spokesperson.

“As two large developing countries and major emerging market economies, China and India both have a huge domestic market,” Xinhua news agency quoted Gao as saying.

“The economies of both countries are highly complementary to each other, creating enormous potential for cooperation.

“By the end of 2017, Chinese investments into India added up to more than $8 billion, as India has become an important market for infrastructure cooperation among Chinese companies and a major investment destination,” he added.

–IANS

ksk/mr