‘Sir’ set for Cannes, team excited

New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) For the team of “Sir” — director Rohena Gera and actors Tillotama Shome and Vivek Gomber — a chance to be in competition at the Critics’ Week sidebar of the 71st Cannes Film Festival — a first for all three of them — is nothing short of a wild dream.

“This is a wild, wild dream. Our film ‘Sir’ is at Cannes! This is Rohena’s debut film and will be a first for us all at this prestigious festival. Vivek Gomber and I worked on this film with a sense of innocent passion that hungry actors have. Cheers to innocence and wild dream,” Tillotama told IANS.

Gomber of “Court” fame, said: “I am very happy for the team and this will be a great platform for the film. I am very fortunate that I got to work with Tillotama Shome, something I have been wanting to do for a while.”

“Sir” is in the race with six other titles for the feature category, which will open with Paul Dano’s feature directorial debut “Wildlife” and closes with Alex Lutz’s “Guy”.

Gera, in a comment aimed at the ongoing gender imbalance debate in showbiz, tweeted: “Majority of Cannes Critics’ Week competition films were directed by women. Thrilled to be one of them.”

According to a description of the movie “Sir”, it is about Ratna, who works as a servant for Ashwin, a son from a wealthy family in Mumbai. Ashwin’s wedding gets called off and as he tries to pull himself together, he starts to fall in love with Ratna. But these new feelings may not suit their social positions. The film explores how they tackle it.

