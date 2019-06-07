Sirisena gifts Buddha statue to Indian PM Modi

Colombo, June 9 (IANS) Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena on Sunday presented Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a Buddha statue in meditation posture.

“This replica of the Samadhi Buddha statue has been hand carved using white teak. This masterpiece has taken almost two years to complete,” the Indian Prime Minister’s Office said.

“This is considered to be one of the best sculptures in the Anuradhapura era. The original statue was sculptured between the 4th and 7th centuries AD,” it tweeted.

Modi arrived here from the Maldives on Sunday and held bilateral talks with Sirisena. The PMO called the Buddha statue “a special gift from a special friend”.

