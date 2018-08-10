Sisi, Macron voice support for political settlement in Libya

Cairo, Aug 17 (IANS) Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Thursday called for a political settlement in Libya.

The call was issued in a phone conversation held by the two leaders, Egyptian presidential spokesman Bassam Rady said in a statement, Xinhua reported.

“Noting that the two countries are keen to restore stability and security along the Mediterranean region, the two presidents discussed the recent developments in Libya and means of pushing the political settlement forward in the north African country,” the statement said.

The two leaders agreed that a national consensus among different Libyan parties would be the solution and the Libyan crisis can only be resolved by Libyan people, it said.

They also discussed the situation in Syria, calling on the international community to reach “a comprehensive and lasting solution” to Syrian civil war, according to the statement.

–IANS

ahm/