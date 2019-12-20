Sisodia hails success of PTMs at Delhi govt schools

New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) As the Delhi government organised a mega parent-teachers’ meet (PTM) on Saturday, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia expressed happiness at the large participation of parents.

“Proud to see the parents turning up in large numbers. A child learns from teachers in school and from parents at home. When parents and teachers come together, it benefits students. Thus, organising mega PTMs at regular intervals is crucial,” Sisodia said.

Started in 2016, mega PTMs allows a communication platform for teachers and parents of students.

“It helps teachers-parents exchange feedback about the student’s performance. It also allows parents to open up about issues at home that could possibly be coming in the way of their child’s studies. A PTM helps both of them develop a better understanding and be aligned in reaching the goal of creating a better learning environment for students,” Sisodia said.

The Education Minister said the PTM also helped boost parents’ confidence as they get to know about their children’s performance. They become more supportive, he added.

Sisodia visited schools and interacted with students and their parents.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also interacted with parents and students during his visit to a school in Rouse Avenue.

Kejriwal said parents were getting inclined towards the Delhi government schools rather than private schools. He appreciated the efforts of teachers for improvements in education at government schools.

