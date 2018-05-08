Sisodia likens BJP leaders with Mughals

New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Wednesday likened the “arrogance and attitude” of the BJP government in the Centre with that of Mughal rulers.

“They (the BJP) should keep this in mind that the rulers who used to sit in the Red Fort believed that no one can ever defeat them and that they will forever remain in power even if they exploited the poor. There were people opposing the arrogant rulers that time and there are voices against such attitudes now,” Sisodia said.

“Just like Mughals, the central government has an arrogance and an attitude that they will decide everything for the people and will not let the people decide anything,” he said, after unveiling a statue of Rajput king Maharana Pratap at Kashmiri Gate ISBT here on the his 478th birth anniversary.

The AAP leader said Maharana Pratap may have belonged to a particular community or caste but his real descendants were those who had the courage to speak the truth and fought against any discrimination against the poor and not those “who only care about themselves and their benefits”.

Sanjay Singh, an AAP leader and a Rajya Sabha member who was present at the event, said those who were dividing the people on the basis of caste were “the real enemies of the nation and we should be careful about them.

“The country will not progress by dividing people. We should take everyone together. ‘Bharat Mata’ will be happy only when all her children are happy and have food. She will not be happy if people in the country are dying hungry.”

–IANS

