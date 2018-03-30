Sisodia releases report card on LG’s performance, flays delay in approvals

New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tabled a report card in the Delhi Assembly on Wednesday on Lt. Governor Anil Baijal’s performance, highlighting major delays by him in the approval of government schemes, which even were high as 402 days.

As per rules, all projects passed by the Delhi cabinet have to then be approved by the Lt. Governor before they can be implemented.

The report card, ‘Outcomes of the office of the Lieutenant Governor’, has delays of major project proposals sent to the office of the Lt. Governor for approval.

According to it, the highest delay for approval of a project by Baijal was for ‘Higher Education Loan Guarantee Scheme for Students’ — 402 days — while the lowest delay was for ‘Doorstep Delivery of Services’, which was delayed only by 21 days.

“This seems to reflect that the insubstantive queries and clarifications (by Baijal) are merely a means to delay, derail or scuttle policies of elected government,” the report said.

It also has details of vacancies in all important Delhi government departments — such as the Services Department, which appoints officers under the ambit of the Lt. Governor in Delhi.

“Is LG’s institution a Local Guardian of all corrupt officers?” Sisodia said while presenting the report.

