Sisodia requests Javadekar to call Education Ministers’ meet

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday asked Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar to convene a meeting of Education Ministers from across the country in wake of the CBSE papers leak.

In his letter to Javadekar, Sisodia, who also holds the Education portfolion, expressed concern about the “backdrop of the extremely serious issue” of the leak of question papers of maths and economics for Class 10 and Class 12 respectively.

“…there have been concerns regarding leaks of several other exam papers as well. Not only does it affect the future of 26 lakh students, but also puts a question mark on the sanctity of the CBSE assessment system…

“I request you to immediately convene a day-long brain-storming of all Education Ministers, so that we can ensure that such serious incidents do not happen again,” he said in his letter.

Sisodia also said that there was a need to move beyond politics because when an examination is leaked — “be it CBSE, SSB or DSSSB — the negative consequences are for the country, not just to any one government or one party”.

–IANS

