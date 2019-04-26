Sisodia speaks to Delhi government school toppers

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) A day after the CBSE announced the Class 12 results, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday spoke to the toppers of the state’s government schools, which outperformed the national as well as city pass percentage.

The Delhi government schools had a pass percentage of 94.24 per cent. The overall pass percentage across the country was 83.4 per cent, while the overall pass percentage of Delhi schools was 91.87 per cent.

The top three positions in the Delhi government schools were secured by four students — three of them girls.

Sana from Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya-2, Jama Masjid, was the topper and scored 97.6 per cent.

Gyan Kaur with 97 per cent was the second topper. She is from SKV, Ramesh Nagar.

The third position was shared by two students. Nikita Dhaiya from Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Dwarka, came third with 96.6 per cent, while Naman Gupta from Government Co-ed School, Najafgarh, also got the third position by scoring same percentage of marks.

Sharing the names of the students, Sisodia said he “spoke to all of them and their families”.

