Sisodia to visit Wazirabad bridge site to ensure speedy construction

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday visited the site of under-construction Signature Bridge in Wazirabad in north Delhi to review the project’s progress and said he will visit the spot every week to ensure speedy work.

“I shall be visiting the construction site of the Signature Bridge every week now onwards as the project has already been delayed,” he tweeted.

The bridge, which has missed multiple deadlines, was to be completed by December 2017. The new deadline now is May-June 2018.

“Once completed, it will not only save a lot of time of millions of commuters living in northeast Delhi, but will also be a crown of Delhi Tourism,” he added.

The project was approved in 1997 after a mishap on the narrow Wazirabad bridge, wherein a school bus fell into the Yamuna, killing 22 children.

–IANS

