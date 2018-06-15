Sisodia urges LG to attend meeting between Kejriwal, IAS officers

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) Following signs of thaw in the stalemate over protest by AAP leaders, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday urged Lt. Governor Anil Baijal to “end the IAS Officer’s strike” and attend the meeting between Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and bureaucrats serving in Delhi.

“We have been sitting in your office’s waiting room for the past seven days. We request you to put an end to the IAS Officer’s strike and sign the ration delivery file,” Sisodia said in a letter to Baijal.

He said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wants Baijal to attend the meeting between Kejriwal and the IAS Officer’s Association.

“Since security and service come under you, we want that this meeting is held in your presence so that we can assure the officers everything within our power, and you, within your powers.

“Delhi’s IAS officers have been on a strike since the past three months. But today, the officers have agreed to meet Kejriwal. They want to talk about their safety and security and we want the best security measures for our officers,” he said.

“We want this issue to be resolved as soon as possible so that work for Delhi people resumes,” he added.

Sisodia, who was on hunger strike since June 13, was taken to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital from the Lt. Governor’s office on Monday after his ketone level reached 7.4.

Kejriwal, along with Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai had been camping in the Raj Niwas since June 11 demanding a direction to the IAS officers working in the Delhi administration to end their undeclared strike. They have also called upon the Centre to approve the Delhi government’s proposal to deliver ration to the poor at their homes.

Jain, who was also on hunger strike, had earlier been taken to hospital following deterioration in his health. With this, Kejriwal and Rai are now at the Raj Niwas for the eighth day to protest over the demands of the party.

–IANS

