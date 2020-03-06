SIT arrests one more rioter from Shiv Vihar

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Delhi violence that led to the killing of 53 people has arrested one more person from Shiv Vihar for his involvement in the riots. The suspect has been identified as Mohammad Shahnawaz alias Shanu, 27. An FIR has been filed against him.

The SIT claimed that Shahnawaz burnt many shops in Shiv Vihar during the riots and was also involved in stone pelting. He is also accused of setting a person on fire.

An officer of the Delhi Police crime branch said, “Cases under various sections of the Indian Penal Code were registered against the accused at Gokalpuri police station on February 28.”

A member of the SIT told IANS, “Shahnawaz was seen in the CCTV footage throwing stones at the tri-section of old Mustafabad and Shiv Vihar on February 24. He was also instigating the crowd to throw stones and indulge in arson. He himself set afire many shops in the area. On February 24, he led a violent mob.”

Police have accused Shehnawaz along with others of stone-pelting and has alleged that he ransacked and torched several shops.

Police said a charred body, identified as that of Dilawar Singh, was found on February 26 from a shop at Chaman Park. The police have cited witnesses saying that they saw Shahnawaz entering that Singh’s shop.

–IANS

