SIT probing murder of former radio jockey in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, March 28 (IANS) The Kerala government on Wednesday informed the assembly that the murder of young former radio jockey that took place Tuesday is being probed by a special investigation team.

State Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran, deputising for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, said that a team of four police officials are working on the case and it’s going on in the right direction.

The incident occurred in the capital city’s outskirts. Rajesh was in his studio after performing at a local show near his village when a group of men burst in and hacked him to death.

His friend was also attacked and is now convalescing at the Medical College hospital here.

Police have found that the four killers came in a red car and while three of them barged into the studio of Rajesh around 2 a.m on Tuesday, one person remained in the car.

While tight-lipped about the progress of the probe, police however have made certain breakthroughs in breaking the case and have found out that he was speaking to a woman whom he knew when he worked in the Middle East, when he was attacked.

It was the woman, who on hearing the shouts of Rajesh, informed his friends about the attack.

Rajesh started his career with a leading FM radio here. After a brief stint in the Middle East, he has been making programmes on his own.

The Congress-led opposition blamed the Kerala Police for erring in their duty and said the root cause of the deteriorating law and order situation in the state is due to the Pinarayi Vijayan government politicising the police force.

