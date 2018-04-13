Sitharaman, Adityanath discuss Bundelkhand defence corridor

Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh), April 16 (IANS) Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday held detailed discussions on the proposed Rs 20,000 crore defence corridor in Bundelkhand region and said that much headway had been made since its announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Investors Summit in Lucknow in February.

Sitharaman said that the blueprint of the ambitious project was made in just 20 days and asserted that once it becomes a reality, the entire impoverished Bundelkhand region will see unprecedented economic development and more jobs being created.

This will be the second defence corridor, after Chennai, where defence products will be manufactured, she added.

Sitharaman also said that she will hold stock-taking meetings about the progress in the project every week and even Modi was personally supervising the project.

The minister also said that the corridor will be a big boon for small entrepreneurs.

Union Minister Uma Bharati, who is the Jhansi MP, said that the defence corridor will be a game changer for the Bundelkhand region, while Adityanath assured all support and cooperation to the Central Government for realizing this project on ground.

–IANS

md/vd