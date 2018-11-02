Sitharaman celebrates Diwali with troops in Arunachal

Itanagar, Nov 7 (IANS) Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday celebrated Diwali with soldiers and their families at Hyulong in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Minister was greeted by village elders from the Mishmi tribe.

In a video uploaded on her official Twitter handle, the Minister is seen interacting with the soldiers and distributing sweets to them.

“Happy Diwali to everyone! Jai Hind!” the Minister tweeted.

Earlier in the morning, she celebrated the festival with troops in Dinjan in Assam.

–IANS

