Sitharaman praises Indian Coast Guard

New Sep 25 (IANS) The Indian Coast Guard’s relentless surveillance efforts and their quick response to Kerala’s natural calamity show they are a capable force in the region, said Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday.

The second day of the Coast Guard commanders conference witnessed intense deliberations on a wide range of maritime issues, especially on safeguarding the maritime force against cyber attack and cyber espionage, the ministry said

The Director General impressed upon the Commanders to take forth ahead the Defence Minister’s vision of integrating the fishing community by reaching out to them through local language and engaging them to adopt the technology-driven instrument for safety and security at sea.

