Sitharaman urges states to help achieve economic growth goals set by Centre

New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday exhorted the states to implement the direction of economic growth set by the Centre and asserted that no goals could be achieved unless the states and the Centre worked in cohesion.

“No goals can be achieved if the Centre and the states don’t work together. The Centre has the responsibility for setting the direction of economic growth and the states are responsible for implementing that direction of economic growth,” Sitharaman said at the pre-Budget meeting with state Finance Ministers.

The share of states in tax devolution has risen from 32 per cent in the 13th Finance Commission to 42 per cent in 14th Finance Commission during the first tenure of the present government.

She added that transfer of funds from the Centre to states had also increased from Rs 8.29 lakh crore to Rs 12.3 lakh crore.

“Unprecendented devolution of funds has taken place from the Centre to the states,” the Finance Minister stated seeking the cooperation of the states to implement economic growth directions set by the Centre.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant sought a special package for the mining sector, relief for tourism and exemptions for certain types of iron ore from export duty.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel asked for an increase in the PM Kisan Scheme allocations from Rs 6,000 a year to Rs 12,000 annually. He also sought more funds for building roads in areas affected by left wing extremism.

Delhi Finance Minister Manish Sisodia raised the issue of erratic GST compensation to the states and demanded a share in the 42 per cent tax devolution, saying Delhi was not getting its due as it was only getting Rs 325 crore.

–IANS

ana/rtp