Situation outside PHQ being monitored: Delhi Police

New Delhi, Dec 21 (IANS) The situation at the police headquarters at ITO area, where scores of people gathered to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), was being monitored, Delhi Police said on Saturday.

A police source said the “situation was under control” after additional PCR vans were rushed to the protest site. The gathering of people comprised around 300-350 students, according to police sources.

Police said the protesters raised slogans against the BJP-led Central government over the CAA and the NRC.

Hours after a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Friday turned violent with pelting of stones at police and torching of a car in front of the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central, near the Delhi Gate, protesters gathered at the Delhi Police HQ at ITO and shouted slogans.

ACP Kamla Market (sub-division of central district) Amit Kaushik, SHO Kamla market, Darya Ganj, Hauz Kaji and IP Estate are on the spot, police said.

DCP central district M.S. Randhawa is in constant touch with all adjoining police station’s SHOs and joint CP central range, police sources said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Fire Services said it did not receive any call from Delhi Police HQ regarding the protest.

(Sanjeev Kumar Singh Chauhan can be reached at [email protected])

–IANS

sks-pgh/