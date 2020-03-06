Six DCP level officers of Delhi Police transferred

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Days after the appointment of a new Police Commissioner, Delhi Police on Wednesday notified the transfer of senior DCP level police officers.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday ordered transfer of six senior officers. The orders assume significance as they come in the backdrop of violence in north-east Delhi.

In the first transfers after S.N. Shrivastava took over as the Delhi Police commissioner on February 29, 2008 batch IPS officer, Chinmoy Biswal, has been posted as deputy commissioner of police (Headquarters).

According to the order issued by the LG office and notified by the Delhi Police with immediate effect, 2015 batch IPS officer Manjeet, who is joining AMGUT cadre (Delhi segment) on an inter-cadre deputation from Bihar, has been posted as DCP (Metro).

In addition, DCP (Land & Building) Mohammad Akhtar Rizvi has been posted as additional DCP of North East Delhi. This is the region that had witnessed large scale violence in February leading to 53 deaths.

Jitendra Mani, who was the Anti-Riots Cells DCP, has been made the DCP (Land & Building) while DCP (Metro) Vikram Porwal has been given the charge of special officer to the Delhi Police Commissioner.

Nishant Gupta, who was looking after the work of Additional DCP SWAT, has become the Additional DCP of recruitment.

