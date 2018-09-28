Six food banks to jointly launch GTA Thanksgiving Food Drive

Six food banks have announced an ambitious target of raising 1,080,000 pounds of food, as well as $860,000 over the next four weeks.

The drive is focused on bringing awareness to the need in the region.

Donations can be dropped off at participating fire stations and grocery stores across the Greater Toronto Area. The most needed food items include canned fruits, canned vegetables, rice, pasta and high protein goods such as peanut butter.

Also participating in the drive are the Daily Bread Food Bank, North York Harvest, Food Bank of York Region and Feed the Need Durham. With every dollar donated, participating food banks will be able to provide meals to those struggling with hunger. The campaign wraps up on October 14.

So, the next time you are shopping and feeling thankful, drop off a couple of cans that will go to helping the less fortunate. -CINEWS