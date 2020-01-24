Six Indian Army personnel to get Shaurya Chakra

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) Six Indian Army personnel have been awarded the Shaurya Chakra for their courage and valour during engagement with terrorists.

Naib Subedar Narender Singh of Parachute Regiment (Special Forces) received the award for preventing infiltration bid across the Line of Control (LoC).

He had detected the movement of heavily armed hostiles intruding across the LoC to carry out violent action upon the posts.

In a daring and calculated tactical move, he led his squad through dense undergrowth and a narrow minefield safe lane during a pitch dark night. He, along with his friend and colleague Havildar Bhal Singh initiated contact at close quarters and shot two hostiles dead and wounded another one.

Lt. Colonel Jyoti Lama of 11 Gorkha Rifles with Assam Rifles gets the award for creating a vibrant intelligence network in Manipur. After meticulous planning, he led his company that went on to apprehend 14 terrorists.

“Launching successive surgically precise operations, he notwithstanding personal safety and leading from the front, on July 23, 2019, based on a specific input regarding move of two terrorists laid an ambush in a village and eliminated them,” the Indian Army said

On challenging the terrorists to drop their weapons and surrender, the officer drew heavy fire and with utter disregard for his personal safety, pulled his buddy to safety and exhibiting courage and initiative, engaged the terrorists in an intense firefight and eliminated one of them.

The other terrorist, trying to escape, fired indiscriminately towards him. The officer once again retaliated, eliminating the second terrorist also.

Major Konjengbam Bijendra Singh of Army Air Defence deployed with Assam Rifles received the award for eliminating two militants.

Based on an input about the movement of militants in a village in Manipur, Major Singh worked out a detailed plan to establish a surveillance detachment.

The militants, on being challenged to surrender, opened indiscriminate fire on the squad. The officer, sensing imminent danger to his troops who were pinned down by hostile fire, dashed forward for effective retaliatory fire on the militants that resulted in their elimination.

Martyr Naib Subedar Sombir of the Jat Regiment with the Rashtriya Rifles received the Shaurya Chakra (Posthumous) for planning and executing an operation in which three terrorists were eliminated in Jammu and Kashmir.

While cordoning off the target house, Naib Subedar Sombir deployed himself and his buddy to cover the most likely escape route of the terrorists.

One of the terrorists tried to break the cordon by firing indiscriminately and lobbing grenades on them, which resulted in grievous injuries to his buddy. Seeing his buddy in danger and not caring about personal safety, Naib Subedar Sombir seized the initiative and engaged the terrorist. In a close quarter battle, Naib Subedar Sombir killed the foreign terrorist of Category ‘A++’. During his courageous act, Naib Subedar Sombir received grievous gun shot wounds on his chest and neck due to which he later succumbed.

Naik Naresh Kumar of Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry with Rashtriya Rifles received the Shaurya Chakra for performing the duties of a scout in the company assault team during an operation conducted in a village in Jammu & Kashmir.

On receiving inputs regarding the presence of a terrorist in the village, a joint operation was launched. During the search of the house, a terrorist was detected under the staircase. The terrorist opened indiscriminate fire but Naik Naresh Kumar along with his buddy moved ahead and eliminated the terrorist.

Sepoy Karmdeo Oraon of an Infantry Battalion received the Shaurya Chakra for eliminating two terrorists who were attempting to destroy an Army post. On December 29, 2018, the post came under intense fire from enemy posts at the Line of Control. Simultaneously, terrorists were firing Pika and Rocket Propelled Grenades.

Sepoy Oraon observed four terrorists firing and rushing towards the post. He engaged the terrorists with a Light Machine Gun during which he received a bullet on his bullet proof patka and fell down. But he immediately got up and rushed out of his bunker, lobbed nine grenades and engaged the terrorists in which two of them were killed. He then retrieved his Light Machine Gun and again started firing to ensure that the terrorists made no further attempts to attack the post.

