Six Indians abducted in Afghanistan

Kabul, May 6 (IANS) Militants abducted six Indian and an Afghan employees of an Indian company KEC early on Sunday in Baghlan province in Afghanistan, officials said.

The kidnapping took place in Bagh-e-Shamal village, TOLONews reported.

According to local officials, the incident occurred while the employees were travelling to the area where the company has a contract for an electricity sub-station.

The Baghlan provincial council linked the incident to the Taliban, who have not commented.

