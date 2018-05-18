Six injured in Jammu as Pakistan continues shelling

Jammu, May 21 (IANS) Six people were injured on Monday in indiscriminate shelling by Pakistan Rangers across the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Jammu district, police said.

Six people – a special police officer (SPO) and five other civilians including a woman – were injured in the shelling on Border Security Force (BSF) positions and civilian facilities in Arnia sector. The firing came a day after the Rangers contacted BSF over phone and agreed to maintain peace in the area.

“A shell fired from across the IB exploded in the compound of Arnia police station injuring a woman and a SPO.

“Four civilians were also injured in Pakistan shelling in Arnia area,” a police officer said.

Police is evacuating civilians from areas close to the the border and has also advised people not to move out of their homes till shelling stops.

–IANS

sq/vd