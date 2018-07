Srinagar, July 13 (IANS) Six people were injured in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pampore town on Friday, police said.

Police said a private car collided with a Central Reserve Police Force vehicle in Pampore on the Srinagar-Jammu highway and left six persons, including two children, injured. Pampore is around 15 km from Srinagar.

–IANS

