Six injured in train derailment in MP

Katni (Madhya Pradesh), April 15 (IANS) At least six people were injured when four coaches of a passenger train derailed in Katni district in Madhya Pradesh, a railway official said on Sunday.

The Katni-Chopan Passenger was derailed between Pipariya Kalan and Salhana stations at 10.20 p.m. on Saturday, West Central Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer Gunjan Gupta told IANS. The reason for the derailment was not clear.

The injured were admitted to a hospital in Katni town. The official said work was on to repair the damaged track.

–IANS

