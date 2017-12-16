Six injured in UP jail clash

Lucknow, Dec 20 (IANS) Six prisoners were injured in a clash between inmates in a jail in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night after a verbal spat between two prisoners in Jaunpur jail turned violent and inmates started attacking each other with bricks.

Prison guards fled from the scene. The clash ended after reinforcements were sent to the jail, an official said.

A prisoner charged with murder was injured seriously in the clash.

–IANS

md/ksk/mr