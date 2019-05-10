Six J&K youth abjured militancy in last week: Police

Srinagar, May 16 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said on Thursday that six youth in the Valley had renounced militancy during the last seven days.

Talking to media, he said while two youth returned back to their families on Thursday after giving up militancy, four youth had done so during the last seven days.

“Counselling and persuasion by the family and the security forces encouraged these youth to give up the path of violence and return to lead a normal life,” the DGP said.

–IANS

sq/vd