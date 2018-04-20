Six killed in another Afghanistan explosion

Baghlan (Afghanistan), April 22 (IANS) In a second bombing in Afghanistan on Sunday, six persons were killed and five injured as a bomb went off close to a voter registration centre in Baghlan.

All victims were members of the same family, Tolo News reported.

The family was driving past the centre in Pul-e-Khumri city when the IED detonated shortly after 12 noon, health officials said.

Earlier in the day, a suicide bomber blew himself up among a crowd lining up to get access to an election-related registration site in Kabul, killing 31 people and injuring 54, officials said.

The blast occurred at around 10 a.m. in front of a school located in Kabul’s Qala-e-Nazir area, Xinhua news agency reported.

–IANS

him/bg