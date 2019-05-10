Six killed in attack on church in Burkina Faso

London, May 12 (IANS) Militants killed six people and razed a church during mass at Dablo, a northern town, in Burkina Faso, on Sunday, officials said.

“Armed individuals burst into the Catholic church. They started firing as the congregation tried to flee,” Ousmane Zongo, mayor of Dablo, said.

He said a priest was among the killed in the attack which happened at 9 a.m. local time (10:00 GMT), the BBC reported.

The militants also set on fire nearby shops and a health centre, a government official said.

It is the third attack on churches in Burkina Faso in the past five weeks.

