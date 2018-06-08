Six killed in gas cylinder blast in UP

Lucknow, June 11 (IANS) Six persons – two children and four women – were killed in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh district on Monday when a cooking gas cylinder exploded at a community kitchen set up during a religious congregation, police said.

The accident at Chakbagali village also left more than a dozen people with serious burn injuries, including three whose condition is stated to be critical.

Prima facie, the accident seems to have taken place due to leakage in the gas cylinder which led to a fire and then the explosion, a police official told IANS.

A probe has been ordered by the district administration.

