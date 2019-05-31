Six killed in Haryana road accident

Chandigarh, June 6 (IANS) Six people were killed and six others injured on Thursday in a head-on collision between a truck and a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Haryana’s Jind district, police said.

According to the police, the truck rammed into the Toyota Innova carrying 12 people.

Five people were killed on the spot, while the sixth victim died on the way to a hospital in Rohtak.

The victims were going to Sirsa from Shamli in Uttar Pradesh after celebrating Eid.

