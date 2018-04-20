Six Maoists killed in fresh Maharashtra gun-battle

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra), April 24 (IANS) At least six Maoists were gunned down in a fresh gunfight in Gadchiroli district, barely 24 hours after Sunday’s encounter which left 16 rebels dead, official sources said.

The new encounter took place on Monday evening in Jimlagatta region of the district with the crack commandos of the C-60 force.

Jimlagatta is 60 km from the scene of Sunday’s ambush in which 16 Maoists including three high-ranking commanders and seven women were killed.

The security forces are continuing intense search and combing operations in entire Gadchiroli since the past two days, resulting in tonight’s encounter, the sources, declining to be identified, told IANS.

