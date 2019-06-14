Six ministers of Kamal Nath cabinet to be removed

Indore, June 18 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh’s Public Works Minister Sajjan Singh Verma on Monday confirmed the removal of six ministers from Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led state government.

“Many people are set to accommodate, therefore five-six ministers could be removed. They me get responsibilities in state committee,” Verma told reporters here.

Verma further said: “The government in any state runs according to procedures. It has to induct new people and allow old associates to serves the outfit. Hence, we are considering to shift six ministers and appoint new faces at their places. However, five ministerial posts are also lying vacant”.

In the 230-member state Assembly the Congress has 114 MLAs while 108 belong to the Bharatiya Janata Party. Besides, the Bahujan Samaj Party has two members of legislative Assembly, Samajwadi Party one and four MLAs are Independent.

Recently the Jhabua Assembly seat went vacant after sitting MLA G.S. Damor elected Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha election. The Congress-led government has support of the BSP, SP and Independent candidates. Some other candidates are also ready to support the government.

Hence, the Chief Minister is planning to elevate two MLAs of BSP, one SP and three Independent members at ministerial position dause their furies.

