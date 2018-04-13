Six more states to roll out intra-state e-way bill

New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) Six more states — Bihar, Jharkhand, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura and Uttarakhand — will roll out intra-State e-way bills from Friday, an official statement said on Wednesday.

With this, the total number of states implementing e-way bills for intra-state movement of goods would rise to 12.

Earlier, encouraged by the success of its inter-state implementation, the e-Way bill system for intra-state movement of goods was implemented for Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala from April 15.

In Karnataka, it was implemented along with nationwide inter-state implementation on April 1.

“E-way bills are getting generated successfully. Till April 17, more than 1.33 crore e-way bills have been successfully generated which include more than six lakh e-way bills which have been generated for intra-atate movement of goods from April 15 to 17,” the statement said.

“It is hereby informed that e-bay bill system for intra-state movement of goods would be implemented from April 20 in Bihar, Jharkhand, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura and Uttarakhand,” it added.

The government said that with the roll-out of e-way bill system in these states, trade and industry is expected to be further facilitated in terms of transport of goods, thereby eventually paving the way for a nation-wide single e-way bill system.

Under the GST regime, an e-way bill needs to be generated and carried for movement of all goods valued at over Rs 50,000.

–IANS

vv/vd