Six new suspected coronavirus cases in Agra

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) In a more worrying sign for India, six new suspected cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were reported in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra on Tuesday.

“Six cases with high viral load have been detected during sample testing in Agra. These are the ones who have come in contact with the COVID-19 patient from New Delhi, reported yesterday. They have been kept in isolation. Their samples are being sent to NIV, Pune for confirmation,” read a government statement.

“Contact tracing of the persons who have come in contact with these six persons is also simultaneously being done through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP) network”, the statement added.

With that, the total count of those affected by the deadly virus right now, goes up to 8, in India.

On Monday, two cases of the Corona virus were reported – one from the national capital and the other from Telangana.

The Ministry in a statement said: “One positive case of COVID-19 has been detected in New Delhi, and one has been detected in Telangana.”

According to the Health Ministry, the person who has tested positive from Delhi has a travel history to Italy, while the one from Telangana visited Dubai.

Earlier in India, there were three positive COVID-19 cases reported from Kerala, but all were discharged from the hospital after they recovered from the disease.

More than 2,000 people have been screened at 21 international airports in India in order to contain the disease.

The Centre has evacuated Indians as well as foreign nationals at least thrice from the COVID-19-affected China. Suspected persons were quarantined at the Chhawala and Manesar isolation camps arranged by the Army and the ITBP.

–IANS

abn/sfm/sdr/