Six of family die in Andhra accident

Vijayawada, Oct 17 (IANS) Six members of a family were killed and 15 others injured in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district early on Wednesday, police said.

The passengers travelling in an auto trolley which was hit by a truck from behind near Peddahutur village.

The family was on their way to a ‘dargah’ at Eltari for a tonsuring ceremony of a newborn when the accident occurred.

According to the police, 21 people were travelling in the vehicle. The dead include three youth, two children and a woman.

The injured were admitted to a government-run hospital in Kurnool.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to provide best treatment to the injured.

