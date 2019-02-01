Six pilgrims from MP killed in UP road mishap

Lucknow, Feb 2 (IANS) Six persons were killed in Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh in the wee hours on Saturday when a car rammed into a container, police said.

The deceased hailed from Madhya Pradesh and were home bound after attending the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

Thwe driver of the container fled from the crime scene and the vehicle has been seized by the police, an official told IANS.

The mishap took place near Bhauntar village when the car (MP 15 CA 3908) was hit by a speeding container. Families of the deceased have been informed in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh.

Circle Officer of Sirathu, Ramveer Singh, said that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and have been identified as those of Maheep Singh Lodhi, Ram Mohan, Ram Sahay, Anuj Tiwari, Satyam and Mahendra Tiwari.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to send the bodies to their home with security and due respect.

–IANS

md/rs/ab